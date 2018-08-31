I will be talking Rookie of the Year candidates shortly, but first let's review all the Americans who've reached the group stage in one of UEFA's big tournaments. I've included everyone who could realistically enjoy a first team run this term, so there's a couple of guys still in their club's top youth side on the list.
Champions League
GROUP A
Atlético Madrid
Borussia Dortmund (Pulisic)
Club Brugge (Horvath)
Monaco
GROUP C
Crvena Zvezda
Liverpool
Napoli
Paris Saint-Germain (Weah)
GROUP D
Galatasaray
Lokomotiv Moscow
Porto
Schalke (Mckennie, Taitague)
GROUP E
AEK Athens
Ajax
Bayern Munich
Benfica (Parks)
Europa League
GROUP D
Anderlecht (Saief)
Dinamo Zagreb
Fenerbahçe
Spartak Trnava
GROUP G
Rangers
Rapid Vienna
Spartak Moscow
Villarreal (Akale)
GROUP H
Apollon
Eintracht Frankfurt (Chandler)
Lazio
Marseille
GROUP I
Beşiktaş
Genk
Malmö FF (Gall)
Sarpsborg 08
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, August 31, 2018
In The Running
