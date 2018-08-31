Friday, August 31, 2018

In The Running

I will be talking Rookie of the Year candidates shortly, but first let's review all the Americans who've reached the group stage in one of UEFA's big tournaments. I've included everyone who could realistically enjoy a first team run this term, so there's a couple of guys still in their club's top youth side on the list.

Champions League

GROUP A   
    Atlético Madrid
    Borussia Dortmund (Pulisic)
    Club Brugge (Horvath)
    Monaco

GROUP C   
    Crvena Zvezda
    Liverpool
    Napoli
    Paris Saint-Germain (Weah)

GROUP D   
    Galatasaray
    Lokomotiv Moscow
    Porto
    Schalke (Mckennie, Taitague)

GROUP E   
    AEK Athens
    Ajax
    Bayern Munich
    Benfica (Parks)

Europa League

GROUP D
    Anderlecht (Saief)
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Fenerbahçe
    Spartak Trnava

GROUP G
    Rangers
    Rapid Vienna
    Spartak Moscow
    Villarreal (Akale)

GROUP H   
    Apollon
    Eintracht Frankfurt (Chandler)
    Lazio
    Marseille

GROUP I   
    Beşiktaş
    Genk
    Malmö FF (Gall)   
    Sarpsborg 08




- Greg Seltzer
