With a ridiculous amount of aplomb, Atlanta United goal monster Josef Martinez took firm control of the MLS single-season scoring record by hitting his 28th of the year to top hosts Orlando City late. Because, of course.
After all, on top of the runs, the fire, the athletic skills, the finishing touch, the sheer nerve and the variety of ways he can hurt you, Martinez separates himself from all the fine strikers who've passed through the league (with eight games left on the schedule, no less) due to his personal art of zen in front of goal. Forget ice water; dude's got banana mango ice cream in his veins.
Here's how he got to the record:
16 second half goals
15 times he put Atlanta ahead
15 times he scored Atlanta's first goal
12 times he scored the game's first goal
10 straight road games with a goal (also an MLS record)
9 headers
9 game winners
9 scored between minutes 15-35
7 with his right foot
6 with his left foot
6 penalty kicks
5 scored in the 10 minutes after halftime
5 in the final 20 minutes of games
3 hat tricks
2 game-tying goals
And, most recently, one with unparalleled aplomb...
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, August 24, 2018
King Josef
