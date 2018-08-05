A lot of folks are banking on Jonathan Amon breaking out over at FC Nordsjælland, but they may want to shift some of that Superliga attention over to Emmanuel Sabbi. The US youth international is quickly becoming a key man at Hobro, and he almost single-handedly earned them a share at AC Horsens on Sunday.
The 20-year-old (who Las Palmas may regret letting go) won the spot kick for their first equalizer (play starts at 1:15) by getting behind the defense and then acted as late runner to give them a lead (play starts at 2:34) that would be squandered in the waning moments.
Sunday, August 5, 2018
Manu y Manu
