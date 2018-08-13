- Greg Seltzer
One Weah Street
I'll be back later today to cap the review/outlook rundown with the West playoff chasers - sorry about that lag, but it got busy around here for a few days. Anyhoooo... Timothy Weah bagged his first Ligue 1 goal to cap Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 season-opening home win over Caen. The young US attacker used his high pressure wheels to run down a procrastinating keeper and block his exit.
