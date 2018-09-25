Tuesday, September 25, 2018

De la Torre's night of firsts

Suffice it to say that Fulham youngster Luca de la Torre was not satisfied with merely making his first start in over two years. The US international set up the visitors' opener for his first senior side assist before bagging Tuesday night's EFL Cup winner with his Cottagers account opener, earning his first Man of the Match nod.









- Greg Seltzer
