- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
De la Torre's night of firsts
Suffice it to say that Fulham youngster Luca de la Torre was not satisfied with merely making his first start in over two years. The US international set up the visitors' opener for his first senior side assist before bagging Tuesday night's EFL Cup winner with his Cottagers account opener, earning his first Man of the Match nod.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 8:49 PM
