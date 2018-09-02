September US squad numbers 24

The obvious headline story from the latest USMNT group is that there's no Christian Pulisic due to a minor knock. I have no major complaints with the field players selected, but the goalkeeper trio is two-thirds odd by me. One just go benched and one has been benched for a while now. At this point, I'd rather see Guzan, Hamid or even Melia to really push Steffen.
G - Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)
D - John Anthony Brooks (Wolfsburg), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Eric Lichaj (Hull City), Aaron Long* (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Wigan), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)
M - Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)
A - Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard), Timothy Weah (Paris Saint-Germain), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, September 2, 2018
