Sunday, September 23, 2018

Shabooya Goal Call

It was another productive weekend for our boys playing overseas. We'll start with the Andrija Novakovich brace from Fortuna Sittard's 4-4 draw with Willem II last night. I was waiting to see if I could find better video, but has not happened, so we'll go with what we have available.







Next, we head north to Sweden, where the freshly-dyed Romain Gall bagged his eighth league goal of the season (and 11th of the campaign) to help red-hot Malmö rout Kalmar. If you let the clip run, he also assisted on Markus Rosenberg's capper.






Finally, in the German second flight, Jann George accounted for the jailbreak fifth as Jahn Regensburg humiliated Hamburg 5-0.

Side note: As a former St. Pauli resident, I am truly bummed to see how far HSV have fallen. So harsh.






- Greg Seltzer
