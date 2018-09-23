Shabooya Goal Call

September 22, 2018
Next, we head north to Sweden, where the freshly-dyed Romain Gall bagged his eighth league goal of the season (and 11th of the campaign) to help red-hot Malmö rout Kalmar. If you let the clip run, he also assisted on Markus Rosenberg's capper.
Finally, in the German second flight, Jann George accounted for the jailbreak fifth as Jahn Regensburg humiliated Hamburg 5-0.
Side note: As a former St. Pauli resident, I am truly bummed to see how far HSV have fallen. So harsh.
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment