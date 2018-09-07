Friday, September 7, 2018

Your USMNT Line-Up v. Brazil

I honestly don't have a single complaint about the starting crew, but we're gonna need Wood to drop deeper than usual to pick up play on occasion. And that will only make his get-behind runs harder to detect. Catch ya later at MLSS with the player ratings.








- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)