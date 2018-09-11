Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Your USMNT Line-Up v Mexico

Honestly, with the USMNT flank ranks thinned, I was kinda hoping to break out the 3-5-2 tonight. It may end up looking more like a pressing 4-1-3-2 trying to use Mexico's possession instincts against them. Fingers crossed, anyway.








- Greg Seltzer
