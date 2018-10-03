I definitely have some catch-up work to do here, but let's get it started like this: Schalke youngster Weston McKennie sure picked a fine time bag his first Schalke goal. He nodded home a corner kick two minutes from time to earn the visitors an important Champions League away win at Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday night.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
McKennie more powerful than a Lokomotiv
