Wednesday, October 3, 2018

McKennie more powerful than a Lokomotiv

I definitely have some catch-up work to do here, but let's get it started like this: Schalke youngster Weston McKennie sure picked a fine time bag his first Schalke goal. He nodded home a corner kick two minutes from time to earn the visitors an important Champions League away win at Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday night. 








- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)