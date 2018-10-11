Thursday, October 11, 2018

Your USMNT Line-Up v Colombia

Before getting to a few comments on tonight's line-up, I should explain my scarcity the last few weeks. I've been dealing with an illness that is cruelly sapping my energy. Even when I'm starting to feel human, the exhaustion comes crashing in again and I'm back in bed after only a few hours up. Just getting regular work done is rough enough, so unfortunately doing things here has not been in the cards. It's getting better, but much too slowly for my liking. That said, I fully intend to get back on the NSC bike on Saturday because I'm quite tired of being kept down.

Now... with Pulisic out again, I really hoped to see Saief get a chance to play underneath the striker. I'm quite curious what his brand of technical skill and vision could accomplish as the #10. No such luck, apparently. The rest of the XI practically fills itself out. Who needs a prime time showing more than anyone? Acosta, and he's all set up for it tonight.











