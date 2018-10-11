Your USMNT Line-Up v Colombia

Now... with Pulisic out again, I really hoped to see Saief get a chance to play underneath the striker. I'm quite curious what his brand of technical skill and vision could accomplish as the #10. No such luck, apparently. The rest of the XI practically fills itself out. Who needs a prime time showing more than anyone? Acosta, and he's all set up for it tonight.
Rise up for the 🔴⚪️&🔵.— U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) October 11, 2018
The #USMNT XI is here.
Lineup notes » https://t.co/eMybRz1eJI pic.twitter.com/UyeNEAou6l
- Greg Seltzer
