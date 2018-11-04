Goal Exports

As I sat here waiting for the clip to surface on yet another goal from Romain Gall, it occurred to me that he's barreling down on Charlie Davies' record for goals scored in a single Allsvanskan season by an American. And then I though, hey didn't I make up a list of the top American scorers in a season for the most historically prominent European top flights and stow it on one of my scratch notepads somewhere?
Why. yes. Yes, I did.
Belgium: Sacha Kljestan 8
Denmark: Aron Johannsson 14
England: Roy Wegerle 18
France: Alejandro Bedoya 5
Germany: Eric Wynalda 9
Italy: Armando Frigo 5
Netherlands: Jozy Altidore 23
Norway: Brian West 6
Portugal: Oguchi Onyewu 4
Scotland: Emerson Hyndman 4
Spain: Jozy Altidore 1
Sweden: Charlie Davies 14
Turkey: Jozy Altidore 1
