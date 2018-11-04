Sunday, November 4, 2018

He's Got Gall - Part Treize

Malmö winger Romain Gall is up to third on the league goal chart after bagging his 13th of the season to kick-start a 3-0 victory at IFK Göteborg. The win kept the Sky Blues within two points of Sweden's last Europa league invite with one match to play.







- Greg Seltzer
