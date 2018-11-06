In what seems likely to be his final camp in charge of the USMNT, Dave Sarachan has called a rather large group to prepare for November friendlies against England and Italy. Why so big? Well, a full quarter of the players listed below are on clubs still alive in the MLS Cup chase (marked with an asterisk), and as such some may not actually end up showing. The only potential debutant is hot wing hand Romain Gall.
G - Brad Guzan* (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen* (Columbus Crew)
D - John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long* (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Jorge Villafaña* (Portland Timbers), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
M - Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams* (New York Red Bulls), Luca de la Torre (Fulham), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Darlington Nagbe* (Atlanta United), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Wil Trapp* (Columbus Crew)
A - Romain Gall (Malmö), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Sarachan calls 28* to (his last?) camp
