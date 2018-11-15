Thursday, November 15, 2018

Your USMNT Line-Up v. England

In basic theory, I can't have too many complaints. Keeping the "top back line" together is fine (though I'd advise a certain right back get his act together in Red, White & Blue if he wants to stay on it).  However, I definitely feel like Red Bulls fans should be rightfully pissed if Dave Sarachan starts their players in the second friendly. Oh, and has Wil Trapp really earned such slavish starting role devotion? Hmm, don't think so. I will be quite happy when we finally bother to appoint the permanent manager (even if the so-called process looks a sham) ...












- Greg Seltzer
1 comment:

JBS said...

Seriously, fuck US Soccer and fuck Earnie Stewart for dragging his fucking feet on finding a real national team manager. There's no organization to this team right now and no philosophy that I can see. Yeah, it's great that Sarachan's blooding the kids, but he's no tactician.

November 15, 2018 at 3:50 PM

