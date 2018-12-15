A Spine Detour

Okay, you caught me. Between classes and annoying paperwork-y chores, I've been busy all week. But that time hasn't stopped me thinking and plotting the squad make-up. And the thing that has been in my mind all week is the deep midfield region. So today we'll continue heading straight out from goal (the #10 spot and strikers will be next), and we'll double back wide to hit the flank spots last.
That means we'll start this USMNT Clipboard double episode in defensive midfield:
Tyler Adams
Geoff Cameron
Russell Canouse
January camp General (at least): Michael Bradley
Wait-and-see mode: Wil Trapp
Future watch: Chris Durkin, Derrick Jones
Right off the top... yeah, I've now decided that Adams should be listed here, and if he's listed here, he's the starter. And not just because he's potential to groom. He's the guy I'd go to if a big match was scheduled for tomorrow. By the way, same goes for Canouse; he's not just a unseasoned talent pick. My money says the guy could make a difference next year.
Cameron edges out the grizzly guy nod at this time, mainly (but not solely) because I'm concerned about Bradley's play on the ball slowing. I don't assume he's done playing for us, but at the very least, he can still be in the camps overrun with youngsters to show the ropes. A lot of people would prefer to just give up on Trapp, but I'm not one of them. The defensive work in his last US outing was encouraging. I'm not saying he can develop into a destroyer, but if he can add annoying off-the-ball positioning to his outlet game, we might have something. He stays on the fringe in my book. But watch out, as the stock of young guys like Durkin and Jones could well rise in 2019.
Now, on to the two-way sorts:
Darlington Nagbe
Weston McKennie
Sebastian Lletget
It's a tough scrap, show us you belong: Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Roldan
Obviously, Nagbe is not a prized sapling. What he is, right now, is our best ball-hog metronome. McKennie has the higher ceiling, but I'm a little perturbed about how he keeps having to play odd positions for Schalke due to injury crises. Even when he was still in central park, there was still plenty of room to grow toward becoming a possession master like Nagbe. He'll get there.
Lletget could easily be a somewhat puzzling flank problem for opponents, but for sustained impact, I prefer him in this spot. At a very tough spot to find PT, Acosta and Roldan have an uphill battle, despite their talents and even before a few precocious youngun's get growed up.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, December 15, 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment