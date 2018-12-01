And we're back...

Sorry for the absence, it was a lot of work and travel, but that's not actually what the post title is referencing. No, I'm talkin' about the last Clipboard of 2018. For this one, I will be listing guys who may stand out of the top depth chart places but should definitely see a January call in my opinion.
As always, we start in goal...
Zack Steffen
Brad Guzan
Ethan HorvathIn the mix: Bill Hamid
January hopeful: Stefan Frei
I don't think Steffen should be the lock starter right now, but one generally needs to grow into that at this level. Really, Guzan is basically a comfy fallback artist - and I don't mean to make that sound like an entirely bad thing. It's not. Horvath officially threw his hat into the ring with that wow performance against Italy.
Hamid has gained momentum since returning to D.C. on loan, and he'll still be there next season. This is probably Frei's last ever shot at a call-up. I hope he gets it.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, December 1, 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment