- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, December 8, 2018
Hallo, Bundesliga!
Wouldn't ya just know it? It took all of two minutes for Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent to open his first team account. The kid found the right place at the right time to clean up a rebound and apply the capper in a 3-1 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf on Friday night.
- Greg Seltzer
- Greg Seltzer
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 8:46 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment