On To The Next One

And so it begins again. The USMNT tenure of Gregg Berhalter well and truly kicked off today with the release of the January camp roster. It's all-MLS, it has loads of potential debutants (marked with asterisks below) and perhaps a couple of surprises.
I'm most happy to see Canouse called in, but it would also be nice to check out the likes of Lima, Glad, Rosenberry and a couple of forwards. As you might expect, I am pleased Mihailovic is around just so there is at least one #10-type on board. The big shock? No Jozy Altidore while three uncapped strikers make the roster.
G - Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller* (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)
D - Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Justen Glad* (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima* (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz* (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie* (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry* (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty* (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
M - Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse* (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic* (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)
F - Corey Baird* (Real Salt Lake), Jeremy Ebobisse* (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez* (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment