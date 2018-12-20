Thursday, December 20, 2018

On To The Next One

And so it begins again. The USMNT tenure of Gregg Berhalter well and truly kicked off today with the release of the January camp roster. It's all-MLS, it has loads of potential debutants (marked with asterisks below) and perhaps a couple of surprises.

I'm most happy to see Canouse called in, but it would also be nice to check out the likes of Lima, Glad, Rosenberry and a couple of forwards. As you might expect, I am pleased Mihailovic is around just so there is at least one #10-type on board. The big shock? No Jozy Altidore while three uncapped strikers make the roster.

G - Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller* (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

D - Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Justen Glad* (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima* (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz* (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie* (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry* (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty* (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC) 

M - Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse* (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic* (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

F - Corey Baird* (Real Salt Lake), Jeremy Ebobisse* (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez* (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)





- Greg Seltzer
