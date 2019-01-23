Berhalter cuts first camp to 23

Yep, the new USMNT boss has trimmed down to a tight squad for the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica. And if I'm reading the roster tea leaves correctly, it seems like Gregg Berhalter plans to go into one of those games with a 4-3-3 (or 4-2-3-1 perhaps, not a huge difference) and the other in some form of a 4-4-2.
Of course, those are the two sets he operated out of most with Hammarby and Columbus, so I'm guessing he isn't re-inventing his own wheel at this juncture. He does, however, seem to be initiating camp battle royales at right back, defensive midfield and forward. I kinda dig that, in a wheat/chaff sense. The January winners at those positions can move on to join the full selection next time out.
As usual, potential debutants are marked with an asterisk...
G - Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)
D - Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Nick Lima* (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz* (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie* (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry* (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty* (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
M - Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird* (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse* (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Jonathan Lewis* (New York City FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic* (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)
F - Jeremy Ebobisse* (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez* (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
