- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, January 19, 2019
That's just the Weah 'tis, baby.
Well, Celtic loan attacker Timothy Weah didn't need to long to open his Parkhead account - 24 minutes, in fact. One darting gut run to corral a fine splitting pass and one dainty touch later, the US international had capped a 3-0 Scottish Cup win over mites Airdrieonians. The holders are on to the sweet 16 and will find out their next tourney foe on Sunday evening.
- Greg Seltzer
- Greg Seltzer
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 2:46 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Scotland, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment