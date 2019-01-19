Saturday, January 19, 2019

That's just the Weah 'tis, baby.

Well, Celtic loan attacker Timothy Weah didn't need to long to open his Parkhead account - 24 minutes, in fact. One darting gut run to corral a fine splitting pass and one dainty touch later, the US international had capped a 3-0 Scottish Cup win over mites Airdrieonians. The holders are on to the sweet 16 and will find out their next tourney foe on Sunday evening.





- Greg Seltzer
