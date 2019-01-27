Sunday, January 27, 2019

Tyler Adams has officially leveled up.

In case you missed his first Bundesliga start in RB Leipzig's 4-1 destruction of Fortuna Düsseldorf on Sunday evening, here ya go. The kid won more duels than anyone in the contest, and drew a fair amount of raves from the German broadcast team. He still has work to do on the ball, but we should all be proud of his debut at this level.









- Greg Seltzer
