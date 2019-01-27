What I'd Like To See Tonight

First of all, say an energy prayer for me, as this game kicks off after 4 a.m. St. Petersburg time (happily, I'll be in Amsterdam for the next one). More to the point at hand, you'll likely notice that there are several debutants in this mock USMNT XI, and that's because facing Panama is certainly less daunting than facing Saturday friendly foe Costa Rica. Let's allow these greener guys to get their feet wet at the shallow end, so to speak.
This is also why I'd keep the young Philly Union center back duo together, they can level up with a familiar face. As for tabbing Ebobisse (over, say Ramirez), well, he's more a facilitator than an outright cobra head at this point. With the group we have available, that seems the best option in this type of line-up. I'm all about making these as easy as possible for the newbies.
The one spot I'm highly unsure of is left wing (squad balance, coach!), but hey, it's a January friendly. Choosing Canouse, however, has nothing to do with seasoning. I just think he's the best defensive midfielder candidate moving forward and I want to get him involved ASAP.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, January 27, 2019
