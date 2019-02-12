Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Fifth thing's first...

Been laid low since last week having enjoyed the double treat of being both a bit ill and slightly nicked (stupid hammy! every sneeze an adventure in owwww). I will get to those USMNT wingers later after I finish some work, but first we need to get to Sunday evening's goal by Andrija Novakovich. He deposited the capper in a 4-1 win over Excelsior for his fifth goal of the Eredivisie season.









- Greg Seltzer
