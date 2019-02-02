Your USNT Line-Up v Costa Rica

In any event, I am still expecting the Nats to start turning this series around in San Jose. The Ticos have taken four of the last six meetings, and are 7-4-2 against our boys since July of 2005.
Almost that time in San Jose. Introducing the #USMNT starting XI vs. 🇨🇷!— U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) February 2, 2019
Lineup 📝 » https://t.co/ymRxhtbsQc pic.twitter.com/sBjjAAe2BS
- Greg Seltzer
2 comments:
Canouse didn't make the bench?!?!?!?
Berhalter, you're a moron.
...and then to read the USMNT web noting - "in comparing to Michael Bradley to Will Trapp, there is no question who should start". Yeah Captain false dichotomy. How about Canouse?
