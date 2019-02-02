Saturday, February 2, 2019

Your USNT Line-Up v Costa Rica

We're back on the road again over here, but of course I'll still have USMNT ratings over at MLSS in the aftermath. Only a couple changes have been made by Gregg Berhalter, as he promised - I was hoping for a few more. And one of the changes is not what I wanted (can we see Canouse already?!). Urgh.

In any event, I am still expecting the Nats to start turning this series around in San Jose. The Ticos have taken four of the last six meetings, and are 7-4-2 against our boys since July of 2005.








- Greg Seltzer
UnitedDemon said...

Canouse didn't make the bench?!?!?!?

Berhalter, you're a moron.

February 2, 2019 at 3:35 PM
Dr.Jon said...

...and then to read the USMNT web noting - "in comparing to Michael Bradley to Will Trapp, there is no question who should start". Yeah Captain false dichotomy. How about Canouse?

February 3, 2019 at 9:18 AM

