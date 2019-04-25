- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Alexa, play "Stayin' Alive"
Why? Because Andrew Wooten is singlehandledly trying to keep Sandhausen in the second Bundesliga. After scoring the opening double in a 2-2 draw at Duisburg, the forward has seven goals in their last eight games - the last six of which have made up a season-best unbeaten streak (4-0-2) that has the team clear of the danger zone with four to play.
