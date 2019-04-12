Friday, April 12, 2019

APB on EPB

It seems another one of the kids is headed for alright. NAC Breda loan defender Erik-Palmer Brown put on a monster Man of the Match showing on Friday night that was capped by his late 1-1 leveler against FC Emmen. The USMNT youngster became the 15th American to score in the Eredivisie, and gave his relegation-threatened side a just little more hope of survival in the process.










- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)