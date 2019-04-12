- Greg Seltzer
Friday, April 12, 2019
APB on EPB
It seems another one of the kids is headed for alright. NAC Breda loan defender Erik-Palmer Brown put on a monster Man of the Match showing on Friday night that was capped by his late 1-1 leveler against FC Emmen. The USMNT youngster became the 15th American to score in the Eredivisie, and gave his relegation-threatened side a just little more hope of survival in the process.
