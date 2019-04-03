- Greg Seltzer
By the Weah...
It's been busy around here, so I actually owe you a few goals from the weekend. Before we get to those, however, let's talk about Celtic loan attacker Tim Weah, who put the table toppers up 1-0 at St. Mirren after 14 minutes.While it's his first strike in exactly two months, do bear in mind that this span only covers about 170 minutes of actual pitch time for the youngster.
