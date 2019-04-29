FC Nordsjælland wing terror Jonathan Amon lit the lamp for the first time since September on Monday night to open the scoring in what would end as a 2-1 home loss to FC Midtjylland. While it was great to see the US speedster back on the board, his club lost nearly all hope of securing a Europa League invite with the result.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, April 29, 2019
Goal drought, be gone.
