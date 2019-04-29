Monday, April 29, 2019

Goal drought, be gone.

FC Nordsjælland wing terror Jonathan Amon lit the lamp for the first time since September on Monday night to open the scoring in what would end as a 2-1 home loss to FC Midtjylland. While it was great to see the US speedster back on the board, his club lost nearly all hope of securing a Europa League invite with the result.









- Greg Seltzer
