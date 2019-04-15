Yep, the top two highest scoring Americans of the season (see our goal chart on the right) gained a little more separation from the pack this weekend.
In the Netherlands, Fortuna Sittard loan striker Andrija Novakovich bagged his ninth to open Saturday night's 1-1 draw with VVV Venlo. He's now one away from becoming the fifth American to hit for double digits in a single Eredivisie campaign, and has five in his last 10 starts.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the similarly hot Andrew Wooten netted his eighth from Sandhausen's last 13 games to cap a 3-1 victory over Dynamo Dresden that pushed the club clear of the drop zone with five to play.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, April 15, 2019
Pulling Away (x2)
