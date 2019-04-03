Weekend Value Pack

We don't typically start over in Israel, but this one is a special occasion. Ya see, Aaron Schoenfeld fired the only goal of the game 10 minutes past halftime to to earn Maccabi Tel Aviv the 1-0 win over Maccabi Haifa that clinched the club's 23rd league title.
Elsewhere in Israel the same day, Jonathan Bornstein struck (with a little help from the opposing keeper) to help Maccabi Netanya stay in the fight for second place with a 1-1 share at Bnei Yehuda. It was the veteran left back's first goal since he bagged one for Querétaro about two-and-a-half years ago.
Turning to the Eredivisie, Andrija Novakovich also had an enemy netminder to thank for making it easier him to cash in this weekend. The Fortuna Sittard loan striker netted the early opener, but the visitors would go on to fall 3-2.
You see Novakovich’s goal? Howler! pic.twitter.com/kAS36bqIA3— Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) March 30, 2019
Next, we'll travel over to the German second flight, where Andrew Wooten is trying to singlehandedly (single-boot-edly?) rescue Sandhausen from the drop. The #7 shirt deposited a splendid 90th minute chip shot to make it three straight games hitting the winner. By notching his career-best 11th of the term, the US international lifted his side out the relegation muck for the first time in 10 rounds.
In the 2.Bundesliga, Sandhausen moved out of the relegation zone thanks to Andrew Wooten’s 90th minute winner. Wooten (Age 29, 1 #USMNT cap) has 11 goals on the season which is 8th highest in the https://t.co/KJZnsneFZ4. He has goals in 3 straight, all big wins. Today’s winner pic.twitter.com/YNmPXnq2yU— American Soccer Now (@ClassicASN) March 31, 2019
Also from the 2. Bundesliga, Julian Green chalked up a wacky third of the season with a clanger off the post and the keeper's backside to help Greuther Fürth post a 2-2 draw against Arminia Bielefeld.
Finally, we touch down in the English Championship, where warming Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes nodded home their fifth in a rout of Rotherham.
- Greg Seltzer
