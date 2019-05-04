Saturday, May 4, 2019

Back In The Goals

In part because he missed a few games due to injury picked up on USMNT duty, Christian Pulisic had not scored for Borussia Dortmund in nearly two months. That goal drought ended on Saturday, when he chalked up a fast (in more ways than one) opener in a 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen.






Meanwhile, one flight down... everyone, all together... Andrew Wooten can't stop scoring. His brace (consisting of the first equalizer from a penalty he won and the 69th minute winner) helped survivalists Sandhausen earn a 3-2 victory at Heidenheim. The club is on a 6-0-2 tear that now has them five points clear of the relegation muck. As for Wooten, he's got 17 on the season (tying Bobby Wood's 2 . Bundesliga record for an American), goals in four straight and seven of his last eight, 10 in his last 10 and 13 in the last 16. 








- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)