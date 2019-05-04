Back In The Goals

Meanwhile, one flight down... everyone, all together... Andrew Wooten can't stop scoring. His brace (consisting of the first equalizer from a penalty he won and the 69th minute winner) helped survivalists Sandhausen earn a 3-2 victory at Heidenheim. The club is on a 6-0-2 tear that now has them five points clear of the relegation muck. As for Wooten, he's got 17 on the season (tying Bobby Wood's 2 . Bundesliga record for an American), goals in four straight and seven of his last eight, 10 in his last 10 and 13 in the last 16.
- Greg Seltzer
