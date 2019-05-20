I'll have some commentary on the USMNT's provisional Gold Cup roster a little later, but first let's shine a light on some rally heroics by our boys over in Denmark from Sunday night.
We'll start with Emmanuel Sabbi, who saved Hobro from relegation with an extra time header. After setting up the goal that leveled their survival playoff tie with Vejle BK early in Sunday's away leg (play starts at 0:15 in this clip), the forward bagged his sixth of the term to decide matters.
He wasn't the only American to ring the bell yesterday, as FC Nordsjælland winger Jonathan Amon started the home side's comeback from two down in an essentially meaningless 2-2 draw with Odense BK.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, May 20, 2019
Danish Cheese
