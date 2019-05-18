It's good to be the king.

THE @MLS GOAL SCORING KING! 👑 #Wondo146 pic.twitter.com/Jsf3KdliWu— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) May 18, 2019
Where's Wondo? At the top of the all-time regular season MLS scoring hill. Yep, San Jose skipper Chris Wondolowski's Saturday four tallies (!!!!) against Chicago has put him past Landon Donovan as the new record goal-getter.
Of his 148 (and counting) strikes...
- 143 came as a member of the Earthquakes
- Five came back when he was with Houston
- 41 have been game-winners (tying the record held by Donovan and Jeff Cunningham)
- Nine of those winners came in the final quarter hour or stoppage time
- 79 have come at home
- 65 have come on the road
- 78 have come after he turned 30
- 25 have come from the penalty spot
- One came from a spot kick rebound
- 92 have come via his right leg
- 28 have come via his left leg
- 28 have come from headers
- 83 of them got his side on the board
- Of those, 55 were the game's opening goal
- Of those, 15 were the lone goal of the game
- 83 came in a winning cause
- 27 came in a loasing cause
- 38 came in draws
- 57 came in the first half
- 91 came in the second half
- 17 came in the opening 15 minutes of a match
- 21 came between minutes 16-30
- 18 came between minutes 31-45
- One came in first half stoppage time
- 25 came between minutes 46-60
- 31 came between minutes 61-75
- 24 came between minutes 76-90
- 11 came in second half stoppage time
- 14 have come against the LA Galaxy, his most frequent victim
- One came against San Jose
And here was today's haul, including the actual record-breaker:
- Greg Seltzer
