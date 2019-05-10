Before we get to today's big announcement, a quick programming note. As I was preparing to post the promised stat-nerd bit on MLS double game weeks the other night, I noticed an error. The win-loss totals did not match up, so I must go back through the numbers to find where I goofed and fix it. That recount will take me a little time, but I do have a replacement regarding the all-time leaders in scoring efficiency set to go for the morning (no, seriously, for reals this time).
But first... the real point of this post, our Under 20 World Cup squad. I'm a bit surprised that Tab Ramos opted to go with only six defenders - it might have been nice to include Julian Araujo instead of one of the winger/forward hybrids not named Timothy. That said, there can't be too many complaints over the selection and I think we're in for some knockout round fun this year.
G - CJ Dos Santos (Benfica), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Brady Scott (FC Köln)
D - Sergino Dest (Ajax), Chris Gloster (Hannover 96), Aboubacar Keita (Richmond Kickers), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Matthew Real (Philadelphia Union), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich)
M - Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas), Chris Durkin (D.C. United), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Mendez (Freiburg), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas)
F - Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC), Konrad De La Fuente (Barcelona), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Justin Rennicks (New England Revolution), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96), Tim Weah (Celtic)
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, May 10, 2019
Your 2019 U20WC Squad
2 comments:
Just read an SI piece on the roster by the coach. Could just be my ignorance on the matter but is Justin Rennicks really a better option up top (winger or stroker) than J Amon?
As a #9, definitely. As a winger, absolutely not.
I could be surprised Amon didn't make it, but we have a very crowded field on the top line. Obviously, Sargent and Carleton are also not there.
