Monday, May 27, 2019

Your US Under-20 Line-up v Nigeria

So manager Tab Ramos has learned the structual lesson from the Baby Nats loss to Under-20 World Cup opening foe Ukraine, switching the team to a proper 4-3-3. Let's hope they can get Weah isolated out wide where he belongs, and some of the other guys have bounce-back outings in this near-must win game. I'll see you on the other side with US ratings over at MLSS.






- Greg Seltzer
