Honor Rollers

I'm still on a crazy high from the Blues hoisting the Stanley Cup, but their championship success has reminded me that it's time once again to update the list of Americans to have won a top flight or cup title over in Europe.
While it's true that Timothy Weah did not actually finish the campaign with Celtic, his involvement during their domestic double run pushed him into the realm of multiple title winners overseas. Aaron Schoenfeld not only put himself on the list the old fashioned way, he actually scored the goal that clinched Maccabi Tel Aviv's league triumph.
7 – DaMarcus Beasley (2 Eredivisie, 2 SPL, 1 KNVB Cup, 1 Scottish Cup, 1 Scottish League Cup)
5 - Maurice Edu (3 SPL, 2 Scottish League Cup)
3 – Thomas Dooley (1 Bundesliga, 1 German Cup, 1 UEFA Cup), John O’Brien (2 Eredivisie, 1 KNVB Cup), Sacha Kljestan (3 Jupiler League), Oguchi Onyewu (2 Jupiler League, 1 KNVB Cup), Michael Parkhurst (1 Superliga, 2 Ekstra Bladet Cup), Ethan Horvath (1 Jupiler League, 1 Eliteserien, 1 NM Cup), Josh Gatt (2 Eliteserien, 1 NM Cup), Chris Konopka (1 League of Ireland, 2 FAI Cup)
2 – Tim Howard (1 FA Cup, 1 English League Cup), Brad Friedel (1 English League Cup, 1 Turkish Cup), Claudio Reyna (1 SPL, 1 Scottish Cup), Timothy Weah (SPL, Scottish Cup), Brian Span (1 Veikkausliiga, 1 Suomen Cup), César Romero (1 Armenian PL, 1 Armenian Cup)
1 - Jovan Kirovski (Champions League), John Harkes (English League Cup), Kasey Keller (English League Cup), Timothy Chandler (DfB-Pokal), Julian Green (DfB-Pokal), Jermaine Jones (DfB-Pokal), Christian Pulisic (DfB-Pokal), Jozy Altidore (KNVB Cup), Aron Jóhannsson (KNVB Cup), Matt Miazga (KNVB Cup), Danny Califf (Superliga), Bill Hamid (Superliga), Ramiro Corrales (Eliteserien), Robbie Russell (Eliteserien), Troy Perkins (NM Cup), Brian West (NM Cup), Bryan Gerzicich (Ligat Ha’al), Leo Krupnick (Ligat Ha’al), Aaron Schoenfeld (Ligat Ha'al), Dion Acoff, (Pepsideild), Heath Pearce (Svenska Cupen), Kyrian Nwabueze (Armenian Cup), Nate Weiss (Latvian Cup)
Down in Mexico, we only had one new championship to boast about. Before joining the LA Galaxy from Club América, Joe Corona celebrated his second Liga MX crown at the end of the Apertura.
5 - José Francisco Torres (1 Liga MX, 3 Champions League, 1 Copa Sudamericana)
4 - Ventura Alvarado (1 Liga MX, 2 Champions League, 1 Copa MX)
3 - Edgar Castillo (2 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX)
2 - Omar Gonzalez (1 Liga MX, 1 Champions League), Joe Corona (2 Liga MX), William Yarbrough (2 Liga MX), Herculez Gomez (1 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX), Jorge Villafaña (1 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX)
1 - Jonathan Bornstein (Liga MX), Gregory Garza (Liga MX) Dominic Kinnear (Liga MX), Michael Orozco (Copa MX)
