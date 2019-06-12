Wednesday, June 12, 2019

I can't believe they missed the extra point.

The US ladies strolled (to put it mildly) to a record-breaking 13-0 victory against an overmatched Thailand in their World Cup Group F opener. And when it was over, they consoled and encouraged the defeated. In case you missed it, here's the full carnage...










- Greg Seltzer
ZackL said...

Not to turn the screw or anything, but the women scored more goals in one WC game than men have in every WC game they've played in since 2006. Combined.

I know there's a lot more competitive depth in the men's game, but still...

June 12, 2019 at 9:16 AM

