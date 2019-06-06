Okay, let's talk.

Now that we have an actual USMNT Gold Cup squad, I have some thoughts that won't be wiped away by an incoming roster reveal. Given several injury absences, most of this group is about what you'd expect or ask for (regardless of where you stand on the Tyler Adams station debate).
And yeah, I've left this listing in the positions offered by the team... and yeah, I'm quite skeptical over the lasting effectiveness of Gregg Berhalter's not-at-all-secret right back wrinkle. That dubiety brings me to the first bit of commentary: For some damn reason, regardless of manager, this program just cannot seem to bring itself to take the left back position seriously. And we wonder why it never manages to be a strength on paper (there have been times when a supposed weak cog has actually played admirably there).
Of course, Gregory Garza is hurt (again) and Jorge Villafaña's form is down considerably, but these are not the only possible options, even on short order. Nick Lima won't be starting unless Adams returns to midfield, and he has played left back. Who knows? Maybe Daniel Lovitz will suddenly show something he hasn't in his other four ho-hum caps. It just seems like our coaches love to get too attached to their wild hairs.
Like, for another example, the notion that Cristian Roldan and Wil Trapp are ink call-ups, but Darlington Nagbe is not needed. In my book, if Adams is off at right back, Nagbe has to be the connective tissue starter in midfield. Who knows? Maybe I'm the crazy one. Then again, I didn't leave Josh Sargent completely out of the summer tourney binge for some wacky reason.
Don't get me wrong. I'm not all grumpy complaints. Most of the roster picks itself at this juncture in the new cycle. I still expect Berhalter to learn a lesson or two over the next month and steer the team to the final (at the very least). It's just that I feel like he's made hoeing that row a little bit steeper.
I guess that's why they call it growing pains, huh?
G - Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)
D - Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
M - Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)
F - Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, June 6, 2019
2 comments:
As with every roster, there are things to quibble about, and my opinions are worth as much as the next commentator's.
BUT:
Sean Johnson/Tyler Miller over Bill Hamid? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
No Josh Sargent at either the Gold Cup or U 20 WC? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
These seem like bad decisions, to me.
I agree with above comments and the nagbe exclusion. Left back should have been lichaj, I believe I wouldnt mind seeing Ream either in GB “system”
