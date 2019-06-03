Pourin' You Another Double

Well, one can definitely say that Mix Diskerud is as consistent a performer in South Korea as he is in Norway or Sweden. The Ulsan Hyundai midfielder deposited the opener (his sixth in 21 games across all competitions for The Tiger) in Saturday's 3-1 victory at Jeju United that kept his side level on points at the top of the table.
Over in Finland, former RSL man Luis Silva opened his FC Honka account to kick off last Monday's 2-0 victory over FC Lahti (yep, I missed it initially).
- Greg Seltzer
