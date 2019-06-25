It's been a while, but here we go: throw the Flag in the air and wave it like you just don't care. On Monday, a Werder Bremen supporter site claimed that Seattle was a summer move option for Aron Jóhannsson (who is set to run out of contract to end a rough injury-decimated spell with the Bundesliga side).
However, his agent tells me this is incorrect. So that's that, at least for the time being.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
The Offside Flag rises again.
1 comment:
good lookin out. was wondering how those pieces were going to fit together.
