Tuesday, June 25, 2019

The Offside Flag rises again.

It's been a while, but here we go: throw the Flag in the air and wave it like you just don't care. On Monday, a Werder Bremen supporter site claimed that Seattle was a summer move option for Aron Jóhannsson (who is set to run out of contract to end a rough injury-decimated spell with the Bundesliga side). 

However, his agent tells me this is incorrect. So that's that, at least for the time being.






- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

good lookin out. was wondering how those pieces were going to fit together.

June 25, 2019 at 5:54 PM

