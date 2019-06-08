Your US U-20 Line-Up v Ecuador

Are you ready? 👀⚡️— U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) June 8, 2019
Your U-20 #USMNT starting XI are ready to take on 🇪🇨 in the #U20WC Quarterfinals!
Preview 📰 >> https://t.co/FjbK3YUBg0 pic.twitter.com/PP0cDfKsAI
- Greg Seltzer
5 comments:
and there is the inevitable Durkin isnt a pure 6 moment. nice shot, nonetheless. hopefully once llanez comes in we can generate some offense :)
yay. timmy has really grown into this tourney. not yet dominating, but playing like a lead player. have to think the world is going to settle on him as a winger going forward. probably best for the current structure of the USMNT under GB.
whelp. there were 4 players we knew Tab would continue to mistakenly start. all 4 of them were below average and had a hand in causing both of the goals (and had a give away or three that their keeper bailed them out on).
some kids looked good. sargent certainly would have made a difference (especially today). Tab continues to.... make a difference. man i loved tab as a player. oh well.
Yeah, these continued line-up errors cost us big. And Sargent could have changed everything in a game like this. Disappointing.
Agreed. Sands too. Keita obviously wasn't ready. How cervillo got no meaningful minutes may be the most confusing choice.
