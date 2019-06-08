Saturday, June 8, 2019

Your US U-20 Line-Up v Ecuador

Here are the guys charged with taking the United States to the Under-20 World Cup semis for the first time in 30 years. We didn't get every advisable change, but Tab Ramos has turned to a different netminder. I'll see you on the other side with US ratings over at MLSS.






- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

and there is the inevitable Durkin isnt a pure 6 moment. nice shot, nonetheless. hopefully once llanez comes in we can generate some offense :)

June 8, 2019 at 12:03 PM
DaMa said...

yay. timmy has really grown into this tourney. not yet dominating, but playing like a lead player. have to think the world is going to settle on him as a winger going forward. probably best for the current structure of the USMNT under GB.

June 8, 2019 at 12:08 PM
DaMa said...

whelp. there were 4 players we knew Tab would continue to mistakenly start. all 4 of them were below average and had a hand in causing both of the goals (and had a give away or three that their keeper bailed them out on).

some kids looked good. sargent certainly would have made a difference (especially today). Tab continues to.... make a difference. man i loved tab as a player. oh well.

June 8, 2019 at 1:30 PM
Greg Seltzer said...

Yeah, these continued line-up errors cost us big. And Sargent could have changed everything in a game like this. Disappointing.

June 8, 2019 at 1:43 PM
DaMa said...

Agreed. Sands too. Keita obviously wasn't ready. How cervillo got no meaningful minutes may be the most confusing choice.

June 8, 2019 at 2:18 PM

