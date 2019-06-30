Your USMNT Line-Up v Curaçao

Seize the moment 👊💥— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 30, 2019
Your #USMNT Starting XI to take on 🇨🇼 in tonight's @GoldCup Knockout Round action! 🇺🇸
Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/gZPvLKHtqT pic.twitter.com/05zcoYDKEX
- Greg Seltzer
Meh. Not good. GB coaching from the Jill Ellis handbook tonight. Thing I was most impressed with? Weston not getting a yellow card. Seriously. Good to see he can play with it. Though he is going to get burned on a throw in dispute some day. Probably the sharpest Bradley has looked.
I know its early... but really starting to worry about whether GB gets it. That being said, I was all for him getting the spot when he got it. Meh again.
