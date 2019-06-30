Sunday, June 30, 2019

Your USMNT Line-Up v Curaçao

No surprise here, we are back to the group that started the first two Gold Cup matches. Frankly, I'd prefer to keep McKennie out of this one altogether, to avoid any chance of a suspension before the semifinal.






- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

Meh. Not good. GB coaching from the Jill Ellis handbook tonight. Thing I was most impressed with? Weston not getting a yellow card. Seriously. Good to see he can play with it. Though he is going to get burned on a throw in dispute some day. Probably the sharpest Bradley has looked.

I know its early... but really starting to worry about whether GB gets it. That being said, I was all for him getting the spot when he got it. Meh again.

June 30, 2019 at 10:28 PM

