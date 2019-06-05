Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Your USMNT Line-Up v Jamaica

Ya know, I've twice promised to come back with a USMNT roster reaction, but when I sat down to them it just seemed prematurely pointless until the actual Gold Cup squad came out. Tonight's eleven for the first tourney tune-up kinda validates that twice-repeated feeling. This is obviously the "last ditch, make a pitch" audition game.

And I'll be honest, looking at this line-up card, I cannot quite piece together what formation we're going to see. Consider me truly baffled. Is it a 3-5-2? Is it a poorly staffed 4-5-1? Like, what is this?

We'll find out soon enough and after the whistle I'll grade it all over at MLSS.










- Greg Seltzer
ZackL said...

That was bad. Real. Bad.

June 5, 2019 at 10:48 PM

