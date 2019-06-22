Your USMNT Line-Up v Trinidad & Tobago

We're R E A D Y‼️— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 22, 2019
Here is your #GoldCup2019 starting XI to take on 🇹🇹!
Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/fE5NRywPNJ pic.twitter.com/nbW6C8G0Sx
I mean that wasn't a bad half. Certainly cleaner than match 1. But you could pretty much lob the exact same criticisms: zardes is not even remotely goal dangerous, bradley looks slow and arriola is too wasteful in the final third.
starting to get a bit worried about how weston is going to get reffed in concacaf, a la onyewu. not saying he doesnt commit some fouls, but a few of those are just a guy trying to overpower him and getting muscled off and Weston getting called for the after shock.
marked improvement, which is, i think, what the point is, thats how we are supposed to play against trinidad.
i worry that GB will read too much in to something like zardes/arriola getting a couple of layups against trinidad.
hope he took notice of Morris. I'd still like to see morris and boyd as my wings unless i felt like i needed more of a wingback.
Zardes did well today. No, he’s not the answer for the no. 9 spot but he raised his game and scored two goals. Big Ups to my NY Red Bull Aaron Long!
yeah much better day for long. as for zardes... i mean nobody is saying he cant bury sitters. the question is can he create offense like jozy did for goal 6. the answer, alas, is: no. give him credit for finishing the 2nd goal for sure... it was pretty. but he was in alone and you let's not pretend that was curled in upper 90.
like i said, good job, for sure. but this is trinidad, not mexico. let's keep improving. (and find a left back)
Well now, Zardes' second was certainly no sitter. And he helped build the play for his first. It was a good all-around showing for him tonight, gotta give credit when it's due. Same goes for Bradley and McKennie, they really helped Pulisic drive play forward.
And let's not just dismiss T&T out of hand. They were, after all, the team that kept us out of World Cup. This was precisely the type of win this team needed. Now we have to build on it.
