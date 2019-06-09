Your USMNT Line-Up v Venezuela

After the game, my USMNT player ratings will be up at MLSS.
Here is your starting XI in today's match against 🇻🇪!— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 9, 2019
Lineup Notes 📰 >> https://t.co/LSN8xLH3lZ pic.twitter.com/usEfUMFkSV
- Greg Seltzer
4 comments:
Can't recall a 2 game stretch where the team played this poorly in all phases of the game. Can't possess, pass, defend, attack or goal keep
Jesus. Christ.
this has not been a great weekend for US soccer. have to wonder just how long GB can continue to go with certain guys who are clearly not good enough. just because they played for him with the crew.
i guess that isnt entirely fair. ream and arriola never played for him.
is there a reason he doesn't like Morris at LW for this setup? Seems tailor made for him.
@DaMa
That's a good question; I think people will probably point to the fact that it's still early in his tenure, it's only two games, there were a few guys who are absolutely starters who didn't play today or on Wednesday. Yada yada.
However.
Berhalter is clearly a guy with a capital "S" System and he's going to make the guys on the field play in that System, regardless of who's out there. So I'm guessing that Berhalter's logic is that Trapp (and Zardes/Steffen) knows the System and can help the other guys implement it. But I don't think that matters if most of the guys don't fit the System, or vice versa.
There were a lot of bad performances to pick from over the past two games, but people are really going to focus in on Trapp. As they probably should. He was bad, and he probably isn't good enough at the international level. But I think you've also got to consider that he was asked to do too much out there, with little help. And, why is Roldan being used as an ersatz 10? You can certainly chalk up a lot of today to poor individual efforts, but there appear to be structural issues that either aren't being addressed or exacerbated by Berhalter's lineups/tactics.
