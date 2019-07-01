Once again, it's time to take summer stock of the incoming class of Americans on clubs slated to feature in either the Champions League or Europa League.
Just like last season, we're assured (barring injury or some such calamity) of seeing at least three of our boys play in the Champions League group phase. And there's a few names you likely won't recognize in that Europa League field.
Of course, some of these guys won't actually end up figuring in the fun. I've tagged an asterisk to any players that could soon be on the move to a new club or are youngsters still working toward a first team debut.
Champions League
Group stage
Chelsea (Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga*)
Lille (Timothy Weah)
RB Leipzig (Tyler Adams)
Third qualifying round
Ajax (Serginio Dest*)
Club Brugge (Ethan Horvath)
Second qualifying roundMaccabi Tel Aviv (Aaron Schoenfeld)
- to face Astana/Cluj winner, tie starts away on July 23/24
PSV Eindhoven (Richie Ledezma*)
- will host Basel in the opening leg on July 23rd
First qualfying round
Partizani Tirana (Dilly Duka)
- tie begins at home to Qarabağ, July 10th
Europa League
Group stage
Borussia Mönchengladbach (Fabian Johnson)
Wolfsburg (John Anthony Brooks)
Second qualifying round
Eintracht Frankfurt (Timothy Chandler)
- awaiting Flora Estonia/Radnički Niš winner, opens away July 25th
FC Viitorul (Kofi Twumasi)
- tie opens away to Royal Antwerp on July 25th
Vitória de Guimarães (Tyler Boyd*)
- will play Jeunesse Esch/Tobol winner, begins away on July 25th
First qualfying roundMalmo (Romain Gall)
- to face Ballymena United/NSÍ Runavík winner, begins at home July 11th
Rangers (Matt Polster)
- will face Prishtina/St Joseph's winner, begins away July 11th
Spartak Trnava (Macario Hing-Glover)
- tie begins at Radnik Bijeljina on July 11th
Preliminary round
KÍ Klaksvík (Darius Lewis)
- won home leg 5-1, return set for Thursday
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, July 1, 2019
Invited To The Big Dances
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 10:24 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
If you are going to list Miazga, then you should list CCV as he is on the books at Tottenham.
Post a Comment