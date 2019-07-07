Sunday, July 7, 2019

Play It Again, Fam

The USWNT are repeat World Cup champs for the first time, winning their fourth title in total with a confident 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. Hats off to the ladies, who got second half goals from Megan Rapinoe and (my favorite player of the tournament) Rose Lavelle. I also must give it up for the Dutch, who've made huge leaps in recent years.








- Greg Seltzer
Tom said...

OT, but your cut of the day is high quality stuff.

July 7, 2019 at 4:16 PM
ZackL said...
July 7, 2019 at 8:03 PM
Greg Seltzer said...

You mean today, or in general?

July 7, 2019 at 8:27 PM
Tom said...

Well, several times I've thought it, today was the time I mentioned it, with "Extraordinary" by the inimitable Liz Phair.

July 7, 2019 at 10:17 PM
Paul Poenicke said...

Extraordinary play by the USWNT. They deserve a raise, and a whole lot more, for representing the US by dominating the tournament. The pride, respect, and general happiness I feel watching the USWNT, with its engaging and talented players, is the exact opposite of what I have when I watched the USMNT tonight.

July 7, 2019 at 11:29 PM

