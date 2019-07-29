Monday, July 29, 2019

Summer Goals

We'll get back to the Clipboard with the defensive midfield chart in a bit, but first let's talk about some offense provided by Americans overseas. On Sunday, Emmanuel Sabbi did some nifty work to bag Hobro's first equalizer in a 2-2 share with Randers FC.







Speaking of nifty work, my fellow St. Louisian Eric McWoods is having all sorts of fun in his debut season with Estonian top flight battlers Trans Narva. He scored four times in two games inside a week, but we'll focus on his entirely decisive hat trick in a 3-2 victory over JK Tulevik from last Sunday.








- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

3 comments:

DaMa said...

i have to admit i thought you were making a mcbride (mchead) joke with mcwoods... not a player i was familiar with :)

July 29, 2019 at 1:23 PM
Greg Seltzer said...

I only learned about him 3-4 weeks ago. It's a shame, as I had to travel to Narva a couple months back to catch Avengers: Endgame with the original English audio and I could have gone out to see him play. Oh well, next time.

July 29, 2019 at 1:33 PM
DaMa said...

wait... did you just tease mcwoods is going to be one of the new avengers???

July 29, 2019 at 9:49 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)