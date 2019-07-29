We'll get back to the Clipboard with the defensive midfield chart in a bit, but first let's talk about some offense provided by Americans overseas. On Sunday, Emmanuel Sabbi did some nifty work to bag Hobro's first equalizer in a 2-2 share with Randers FC.
Speaking of nifty work, my fellow St. Louisian Eric McWoods is having all sorts of fun in his debut season with Estonian top flight battlers Trans Narva. He scored four times in two games inside a week, but we'll focus on his entirely decisive hat trick in a 3-2 victory over JK Tulevik from last Sunday.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, July 29, 2019
Summer Goals
3 comments:
i have to admit i thought you were making a mcbride (mchead) joke with mcwoods... not a player i was familiar with :)
I only learned about him 3-4 weeks ago. It's a shame, as I had to travel to Narva a couple months back to catch Avengers: Endgame with the original English audio and I could have gone out to see him play. Oh well, next time.
wait... did you just tease mcwoods is going to be one of the new avengers???
