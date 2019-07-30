I'm nearly ready to put up the #6 Clipboard, but let's talk Serginio Dest right quick. The US Under-20 right back made his Ajax debut on the opposite flank in their Johan Cruijff Schaal win over PSV Eindhoven this weekend. Before anyone gets ideas about him taking that starting role, umm, don't. Unless regular left back Nico Tagliafico (who had just returned from his post-Copa América breather) is suddenly sold, that is.
No, for now, it's best just to enjoy a decent and winning first appearance for the Eredivisie champs. Dest definitely had a couple of nervy moments at the back, but showed excellent tactical understanding and a complete lack of fear when driving into attack.
A big shout-out to the USMNT Videos channel (you should subscribe, fo sho) for putting together this action reel of the kid's debut. Enjoy...
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Tenacious LB: Pick of Dest-iny
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 2:52 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, the Netherlands, Videos
